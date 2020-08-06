Five strategies to share content on your Instagram Stories

Instagram stories have the potential to help you generate more interaction with your followers, but you must know how to use them

Not even Instagram expected the stories feature to become what it is today. Maybe if they knew, they wouldn’t have waited that long to bring the feature into the app, but as they say out there: better late than never. And with over 500 million daily users using the Instagram Stories feature, there’s really no denying its success.

Today we share with you some strategies to succeed with the Instagram stories feature, which will surely be more than enough to launch your content.

Use texts about what you share

They say an image is worth a thousand words, but sometimes a little text can give a better context to what would otherwise have seemed normal. If you’re used to posting to Instagram, then you should know about captions or descriptions and how they help provide context for your posts.

Unfortunately, the Instagram Stories feature doesn’t have room for a full description yet. While this may seem unimportant, it is actually the first issue we need to address in our stories because without context, people may not open, or even if open, click the sound button (in the case of The videos).

How do you solve this? Find add text to your photo or video, and try the new Instagram fonts that were recently integrated. Once a text is added, it will give your viewers the reasons why they need to click on your content.

Share notifications

Another benefit of IG stories is that it can be used as a notification tool. Thanks to their location in the Instagram app, it is almost impossible for a viewer to lose them. So when you post a notification there you can be sure that your target audience will see it.

But what exactly are you looking to notify people of? Well, what more than your new IG posts, your most recent announcements, the discount offers that will be launched soon or the draw that you intend to do in the next 24 hours?

Use your stories this way and you will drive organic traffic to your most important posts.

Share customer reviews and comments

Social proof is one of the most important factors for the growth of the profile on Instagram. If not, why do you think people buy Likes for Instagram? You must constantly show viewers that people already love what you’re doing if you want them to agree, too.

Fortunately, with more than 500 million monthly users, Instagram’s stories feature represents a good place to share any social evidence you have.

So if you have any positive customer reviews, great comments on your WhatsApp DM, some nice words from some of the customers in your Facebook groups, customer chats or some order confirmation pages, please take a screenshot and share your IG stories.

Share trendy themes

Trends and stories on Instagram have to be seen as oneself: both are elements of time and disappear over time. Most of the time, there is always a hot topic in various industries, from opinions to events, gossip and controversy, breaking news and interesting offers.

Take advantage of Instagram stories feature to inform your audience with industry trends. Since a trend is bound to become stale over time, it makes sense to use a tool that only allows you to post something for a 24-hour period.

Share follower-generated content

If you don’t want to go through the stress of deleting posts over and over, Instagram Stories can be a great place to post your user-generated content. Perhaps you have asked their followers / customers to participate in a contest or survey that shows their names and identities, and now they are starting to send the results of what they have done in your DM, and to label you.

Instead of posting each and every user-generated content to your IG feed, you can post it to your stories, knowing full well that after 24 hours they will disappear, and you can post the next batch of answers to your anonymous questions.



