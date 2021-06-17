Five Nights At Freddy’s: The Creator Of The Saga Announces His Retirement

Five Nights At Freddy’s: After seven years at the helm of the franchise, Scott Cawthon surprises everyone by announcing his farewell. Also, he affirms that it is not the end of the saga. Five Nights at Freddy’s is a franchise that has become a true phenomenon among horror lovers, who today have been surprised by the announcement of its creator Scott Cawthon, who has revealed his decision to retire and abandon professional video game development . After more than seven years, which are the ones that have passed since the premiere of the original title, Cawthon wanted to explain the reasons that led him to make the decision through a statement published on the study’s official website.

“I have had a satisfying career in which I have felt the affection of the players and I have tried to give it back. I have tried to create several good videogames and I have experienced the creation of one of the most creative and talented fan communities that I have seen ”, says the creative, who attributes his withdrawal to how much he misses some things like“ making an RPG ”and other games for your children. Finally, he wanted to make it clear that his departure does not mean the end of the franchise: “Someone will take care of continuing the show; someone I trust ”.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Animated Horror

The saga debuted in 2014 and surprised by its eccentric proposal, based on surviving the passing of the nights trying to keep a group of animatronic characters at bay thanks to the use of security cameras. It is a kind of graphic adventure due to its point & click mechanics that has enjoyed up to seven installments and various spin-offs, unequivocal proof of the success achieved by the franchise.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is the next installment in the saga, it has been announced for PC, PS5, PS4 and has no official release date yet. You can enjoy its trailer in the following link.