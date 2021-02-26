Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach scary trailer

PlayStation released, on Thursday night (25) during the State of Play, a new video of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, a horror game. The title will be released in 2021 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. See the new images below.

“Security Breach is by far the most ambitious game in the Five Nights at Freddy’s series to date. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach was a gigantic project. Mega Pizza Plex is huge. What you are about to see is nowhere near the horror they’ll experience when they leave the security room and explore Fazbear’s dark corridors, arcades and attractions, ”said Jason Topolski of Steel Wool Studios.

