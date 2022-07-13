Five Days At Memorial Show Trailer Explores The Aftermath of Hurricane Katrina

Apple has released a brand new trailer for its upcoming miniseries “Five Days at the Memorial,” which focuses on the tense aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The series is based on real events and adapted from the 2013 book of the same name by journalist Shari Fink. The action of the film “Five Days at Memorial” takes place in New Orleans and tells about the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its devastating consequences on a local hospital, where due to rising water levels and power outages, doctors and caregivers were forced to make decisions that haunted them. for years to come. The series features an ensemble cast that includes Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Robert Pine, Cornelius Smith Jr., Julie Ann Emery and Adepero Oduye. Back in June, a teaser trailer for Five Days at Memorial was released, and now the marketing campaign continues with a new preview.

Now Apple has released the official trailer for Five Days At Memorial, which focuses on the staff and patients of Memorial Medical Center in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. The trailer begins at the epicenter of the storm as it passes through the city. However, as soon as the storm passes, panic sets in, as hospital workers and patients are trapped inside, resources are depleted, and water levels continue to rise. The trailer also gives an insight into the investigation that began after 45 patients were found dead. Watch the full trailer below:

“Five Days to Remember” is the first collaboration between Oscar—winning screenwriter John Ridley (“12 Years a Slave”) and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse (“Stay Alive”). It’s safe to say that the credentials of a talented duo would make them an ideal choice to uncover a real story of this magnitude. Viewers will be able to watch “Five Days to Remember” when its world premiere will take place on Apple TV+. The first three episodes will take place on August 12, 2022, and then one new episode will be released every Friday until September 16.