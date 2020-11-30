Five Altcoins that Agreed with Yearn Finance took off

Collaborating with Yearn.finance (YFI), an Andre Cronje project, altcoin prices are bouncing. Shaking hands with YFI, Cream (CREAM), PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power (CVP), Pickle Finance (PICKLE), Acropolis (AKRO) and COVER Protocol (Cover) rose.

Yearn.finance, the first crypto currency to exceed the price of Bitcoin, attracted attention with its performance in the summer and managed to increase its price to over $ 43,000 in September. The Yearn.finance project by Andre Cronje was unable to sustain this performance amid wild price predictions, and as of October, YFI saw a big drop. The YFI price even fell below $ 10,000. The current price for YFI, which currently has a limited supply of 30,000, is above $ 26,000.

YFI, a decentralized finance (DeFi) project, has recently made a name for itself not only for its performance but also for the benefit it provides to other DeFi projects it collaborates with. ICO Analytics revealed the 24-hour price changes of projects that shake hands with YFI with a chart shared on his Twitter account.

Cream (CREAM)

Cream price rose 144% within 24 hours on November 26 after the announcement of cooperation with YFI.

Price: $ 57.6

Market Value: $ 26.5 million

Daily Trade Volume: 1.5 million dollars

PowerPool Concentrated Voting Power (CVP)

The CVP price rose 78% in 24 hours on November 26 with the YFI announcement.

Price: $ 3.22

Market Value: $ 19.4 million

Daily Trade Volume: $ 8.3 million

Pickle Finance (PICKLE)

PICKLE price gained 64% in 24 hours on November 24 after the deal with YFI was announced.

Price: $ 13.60

Market Value: ~ $ 13 million

Daily Trade Volume: 807 thousand dollars

Acropolis (AKRO)

The AKRO price has increased by 44% so far on 30 November following the YFI deal.

Price: $ 0.0102

Market Value: $ 23.5 million

Daily Trade Volume: $ 15.2 million

COVER Protocol (Cover)

COVER price has increased by 34% so far on November 30th after YFI announcement.

Price: 315 dollars

Market Value: $ 14.8 million

Daily Trade Volume: $ 1.3 million



