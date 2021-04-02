Fitness game ‘Ring Fit Adventure’ for Nintendo Switch

This video game, one of the best sellers, combines sport and adventure in the purest platform style and has a 12% discount in this online store

The global pandemic due to coronavirus and the State of Alarm decreed a year ago have revealed, despite the skepticism at the beginning, that it is possible to do sports at home beyond parks and gyms. And, although we know that it is not the same, what do you think if we tell you that, in addition to getting in shape, you will be able to combine exercise and video games in a new form of entertainment? You may have already heard of it, but if not, we present you Ring Fit Adventure, the game for Nintendo Switch with 26,000 ratings on Amazon (and about six million copies sold worldwide).

This video game, launched on October 18, 2019, saw its demand increase dramatically due to covid-19 and the consequent confinement. The reason? That the player is immersed in a story where combat movements and actions depend on their own physical actions, a training that the user carries out using the Ring-Con (a Pilates hoop) and a leg strap. Both elements connect to the Joy-Con and allow for fitness workouts while the user enjoys an epic adventure. The video game, which has an average score of 4.8 out of five in this online store, is also on sale: 12% discount, save 9.95 euros. Buy here for € 69.95.

MORE THAN 40 REAL EXERCISES IN 100 STARTING LEVELS

Ring Fit Adventure immerses the player in a fantasy world in which they must defeat a muscular dragon and his minions while playing sports. To do this, you will have to run without moving from the site, attack the enemies with pressure exercises on the shoulder and perform yoga poses to regain energy. Thus, in adventure mode the user must defeat enemies with attacks inspired by more than 40 real exercises throughout more than 100 levels distributed in more than 20 universes. As the player progresses, he will receive experience points and ingredients to make smoothies that will charge his batteries. “A great surprise. It reminds me of the Wii ‘Wii-Sports’, which really managed to make you sweat, but here with a cartoon style ”, explains the Amazon user CSMR.

In addition, between one combat and another, the player can find the most unusual modes of transport, such as launch pads that work on the basis of squats or waterfalls that must be traced by rowing. When it’s time to rest, the user can take a break in the villages to visit the store and get clothes that increase their attack and defense attributes, or accept extra missions to get more effective items. “I think it’s a great idea to exercise at home while you play and have fun. Because it is difficult for me to exercise, it has hooked me, ”writes Lanas, another client. The best, that Amazon is on sale: buy here for € 69.95.