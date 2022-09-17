Fitness boxing intersects with the “Fist of the Polar Star”

Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star is a crossover game between the popular anime and a training game for Nintendo Switch, which will be released next year. This incredibly strange but fitting crossover was announced at the most recent Nintendo Direct conference, published by Imagineer. As in the other two games in the Fitness Boxing series, in this game the player uses Joy-Con motion controllers to box to music and train the player based on a variety of factors. This includes their physical form, the age of the player, his height and weight, and much more.

However, this side sequel makes the game a complete crossover with the anime and manga Fist of the North Star, first published in 1983. It tells about the bloody adventures of Kenshiro, who practices the Hokuto Shinken style of martial arts. . Anime has become a cult classic in the West, becoming a fan favorite and influencing many other senen anime for many years to come. With such popularity and an emphasis on hitting enemies, this is a suitable crossover with fitness boxing.

As shown in the short trailer of the game, Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star will be released in March 2023. Players will have some of the strongest Fist of the North Star characters as instructors, where they learn to box to the beat and train. in “Exercise Mode,” as the trailer calls it. This includes the deadly practitioner of Hokuto Shinken himself, Kenshiro. As in other fitness boxing games, these workouts can be daily, and players will get more points if they are accurate in their punches and other techniques.

The game is not limited only to practicing strikes and dodges, players can also participate in battles. This includes fighting waves of enemies or fighting some of Kenshiro’s rivals from the anime, such as his older foster brother Jagi. Most likely, players will encounter some other iconic villains and enemies from the series, such as the dominant Rao and another rival Kenshiro Shin.

While some fans were happy to see that Fist of the North Star got a little love in this fitting but weird crossover, many others were just as disappointed that Nintendo Switch didn’t get a proper game based on the series. The last console game based on the anime series was Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise by Studio Ryu Ga Gotoku, a crossover Like a Dragon released back in 2018.

Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star will be released on the Nintendo Switch in March 2023.