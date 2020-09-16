Fitness+, Apple goes further with its new services

Apple today announced during its event the new services with which it wants to take a step forward in the market, it is Apple One, the easiest way to obtain all Apple subscription services in a simple plan and Fitness +, a new subscription service with which to promote exercise and health in the ecosystem.

Apple One, all services in one

Apple One is the easiest way to get all of Apple’s subscription services in one simple plan, including Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade, Apple News +, Apple Fitness +, and iCloud. With a single subscription, customers in more than 100 countries and regions can enjoy their favorite Apple services on their devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac.

Starting this fall, customers with Apple subscriptions will be recommended the right Apple One plan for them, so they can subscribe with one tap from any Apple device and get even more for less.



