Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch comes with built-in GPS

Fitbit unveiled its new smart watch called Versa 3. The Versa 3 has innovations such as built-in GPS, fast charging, and a speaker that makes it possible to make phone calls over the clock. In addition, users can use Google Assistant as a digital assistant as well as Amazon Alexa.

While the Versa 3 does not deviate from the Versa 2 in terms of design, the company’s new flagship watch is similar to the Sense. The newly added features show that Fitbit has listened to most of the complaints about the Versa 2.

The Versa 3 also includes Fitbit’s Pure Pulse 2.0 heart rate technology. This feature, also available in Fitbit Sense, detects high and low heart rate data and notifies users when they go below or exceed their limits.

Versa 3 offers its users a six-day battery life, just like its predecessor. With more than 20 target-based exercise modes, the watch can track movement all day. The watch, which tracks sleep and notes the sleep of the users, also helps users in breathing exercises.

Displaying notifications on the smartphone, Versa 3 can play music loaded in storage. With the smart watch, which is water resistant up to 50 meters, swimming exercises can be followed. NFC and Fitbit Pay support is also available on the watch.

The pre-order process abroad for the Fitbit Versa 3 begins today. Delivery of the watch requires patience until the end of September. Versa 3 will be sold in Europe for 229.95 euros.



