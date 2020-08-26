Fitbit new smartwatches: Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2

Fitbit has expanded its product portfolio with the Versa 3, Inspire 2 and the new Sense model. The new models came to the fore with their internal ECG and virtual assistant support. The improvements made by Fitbit on the screen and battery side did not go unnoticed.

6 days of use on a single charge: Fitbit Versa 3

A new model has arrived for Versa, one of the most important models of Fitbit. Offering a quality screen experience with its 1.58 inch AMOLED screen, Versa 3 allows phone calls over the clock with its built-in microphone. In addition, the Versa 3 can offer 6 days of use on a single charge. The Versa 3, which will be released with 3 different colors worthy of its name, meets its user with a price tag of $ 229.

As part of the launch, Fitbit attracted attention with its new product Sense, which focuses on health properties. Sense, which already has standardized functions such as sleep and step tracking, heart rhythm measurement, has gained full points with its ability to measure fever, which has become more important in the COVID-19 agenda. In addition, Fitbit Sense can measure ECG and stress levels thanks to its sensors. All of these features are followed by important improvements such as the ability to pay with Fitbit Pay, Google Assistant and Alexa support, and GPS. In order to have this new smart watch, you have to pay a budget of 329 dollars.

Finally, Fitbit strengthened its product range with the Inspire 2 on the smart bracelet side. Compared to the first product of the series, the Inspire 2, which has a brighter display, longer battery life and 3 different colors to choose from, is available for $ 99.



