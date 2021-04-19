Fitbit Luxe will come with a stainless steel case and OLED display

Fitbit announced the Ace 3 smart bracelet for children last month. It seems that the company owned by Google will add new products to its portfolio in the near future. Photos of one of the new products, which are said to be called Fitbit Luxe, were shared by the WinFuture site.

Looking at the photos, it is seen that the bracelet has an elegant design and will come in at least three color options. Luxe, which appears to have a polished stainless steel covered case and replaceable strap, carries a standard strap clasp mechanism, which is not common in smart wristbands.

The resolution of the wristband’s color OLED touchscreen is unknown. Although there is no leak on the features of the Fitbit Luxe yet, some clues can be seen from the shared photos. It is understood that features such as breath training, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking and sports mode are waiting for users in Luxe.

The bracelet, which also has a stress monitoring feature, is said to be water resistant. The waterproof case means you don’t have to take the Luxe off while swimming. It is also among the shared information that the wristband will not have GPS feature.

There is no price or release date for the Fitbit Luxe yet. However, the leaks of photos on the internet means that the official announcement is not far away.