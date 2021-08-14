Fitbit Charge 5: Render Images Of Fitbit Charge 5 Appeared

Render images of Fitbit Charge 5 appeared. The render images of Fitbit Charge 5, which Fitbit is working to release, were shared by Evan Blass. The smart bracelet will have a color screen.

Fitbit, owned by Google, is preparing to launch a new smart bracelet. Details about the smart bracelet, which will be called Fitbit Charge 5, have begun to emerge. Rendered images of the upcoming smart bracelet were shared with different colored straps.

When will Fitbit Charge 5 be introduced?

Evan Blass, known for his reliable leaks, this time shared render images of Fitbit’s upcoming smart bracelet.

According to rendered images, Fitbit Charge 5 will have a different design than Fitbit Charge 4, which it will replace. The smart bracelet will come with a rounded design, unlike the angular design of its predecessor. In addition, Charge 5 will also feature a color screen.

The smart bracelet, whose technical details are not yet known, will have 3 different color options. The company has not made a statement about the launch date of Fitbit Charge 5, but it is thought that the date of October 23 in the images may be the date of the announcement of the smart bracelet.