Fitbit Charge 5 Appears With Color Screen In New Renderings

Fitbit Charge 5: One of the best-known products in the fitness community, the fitness-tracking wristband Charge, from Fitbit, a company bought by Google for $2.1 billion, is expected to receive an update soon. After some renderings showed up in July, a new set of images was leaked by leaker Evan Blass to his Twitter account.

The new Fitbit Charge 5 fitness wearable is shown in renderings as a redesign of the previous version, and looks more like an expanded variant of Fitbit Luxe, the brand’s premium wristband, launched in April. The future model replaces the Charge 4’s sharp angles with wider lines, with a mounting system that levels the strap with the tracker body, and features a new clasp.

Fitbit Charge 5 Specifications

While Fitbit has a history of not making significant changes to its product designs, Charge 5 features a glossy surface on both sides of the watch face. This can be an enhancement to the capacitive button, which turns on touch screen operation, very useful during a run, for example.

As the display is dark, it is not possible to see how far the screen goes, but everything indicates that the new Fitbit model will continue to use an OLED display, but with support for color graphics and higher resolution. This may be the main novelty in the Charge series, but it is already present in other wearables such as Huawei Band 3 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5.

Although the back of the device is not visible, you can clearly see the three colors on display: charcoal black, bluish gray and cream. There is no information on price, but a value of US$ 150 (R$ 800) is speculated. The release date is also a mystery, but the October 23rd shown in the render could be a hint.