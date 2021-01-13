Fit Watch: Smartwatches and Smartbands options

Do you know what a Smartwatch is, or how a smartwatch works? Smart watches can be the incentive you need to start – or return to – physical activities. With features dedicated to monitoring different sports, Smartwatches can also offer more practicality for everyday life, allowing you to control the main functions of your cell phone, without having to take it out of your pocket.

If you are in doubt as to which model is best suited to your needs, below we present some options available, in addition to some Smartbands, for those who prefer something simpler.

Mi Band 5 Smartband

With one of the best cost-benefits for those who want to have a bracelet capable of controlling physical activities, the Mi Band 5 has 11 different activity modes. These include outdoor and indoor running, brisk walking, indoor and outdoor cycling, swimming, jumping rope, among others. In addition, Xiaomi added a feature for monitoring the menstrual cycle.

Huawei Honor Band 5 Smartband

With an autonomy that can reach 15 days, the Huawei Honor Band 5 Smartband has sleep and heart rate monitoring, so you can better control every detail of your health. In addition, it also allows you to monitor the main functions of your cell phone, preventing you from having to take it out of your pocket with each notification. And all this in an IP68 certified smart bracelet, which guarantees water and dust resistance.

Haylou Solar Smartwatch

If you prefer a model closer to a watch, the Haylou Solar Smartwatch may be the ideal model. With the monitoring of 12 sports practices, including walking, running, cycling, yoga, basketball and football, this Smartwatch offers accurate information about your body during exercise, so you know the distance covered, the amount of calories burned, the frequency heart rate, and other data. In addition, Haylou’s smart watch has autonomy of up to 30 days without active monitoring functions, and of 15 days, with sensors working.