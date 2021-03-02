Fisker leaves solid-state batteries with a range of 800 km

After announcing notable advances in the construction of a solid-state battery that would guarantee autonomy of more than 800 kilometers for electric cars and whose charging would only require 1 minute, Fisker, an American automotive company, gave up dedicating itself to the novelty for at least a year. year, reveals Henrik Fisker, the company’s CEO, in an interview with The Verge.

Henrik explains the reason for the decision, stating that the final 10% of the component development processes are much more difficult than the first 90%. In addition, he details, challenging obstacles arise only after a false sense of achievement.

“As soon as we got to the end of everything – or, better said, when we got close to fully understanding this technology – we realized that it was much more difficult [to achieve it] than we had anticipated and expected at the beginning, as we were very excited about some of the first things we were doing “, laments the executive.

Technology without a future

The success of technological improvements depends, fundamentally, on the economic viability they present – something provided by years of research and high investments, a luxury that few companies can take advantage of without having to rethink their strategies, leaving aside even promising actions.

Promised as “the beginning of a new era in solid-state materials and manufacturing technologies”, the battery that Fisker worked on, adds Henrik, simply “has no future”, which is not to say that everything they did to get there where they arrived will be completely discarded.

“We have completely abandoned solid-state batteries at this point because we simply do not see them materializing. Will we do something in the future? If we do, it will be something completely new and, obviously, we have a team that is looking at the existing technology,” says businessperson.

Henrik, in the same interview, throws a bucket of cold water at those who believe that similar equipment is about to hit the market. “Personally, I think they are at least seven years away, if not more, if we are talking about any kind of high volume format. It takes, more or less, three years to set up the manufacturing and then more three to apply durability tests. ”

“So, even if someone invented something today, it would probably take at least six years [for the item to be marketed],” he argues.