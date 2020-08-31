Fish Available September 2020 at Animal Crossing

We detail the list of fish available and that arrive as a novelty in September 2020 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, already on Nintendo Switch.
We left the summer behind and Animal Crossing: New Horizons was not going to be less. With the arrival of September we will be able to find new fish to catch and others that remain compared to August. Of course, some of those that we could fish during the month of August will no longer be available. To help you in the mission of capturing them and thus being able to donate them to the Socrates Museum (and get the entire collection), below and as part of this complete guide we detail which fish appear as a novelty and which of them remain and we can continue fishing in the northern hemisphere.
New fish arriving in September
Shanghai Crab
- Months: Sept – Nov
- Place: Rio
- Hours: 4 PM – 9 AM
- Price: 2,000 berries
Sturgeon
- Months: Sept – Mar
- Location: River (Mouth)
- Hours: All day
- Price: 10,000 berries
Pike
- Months: Sept – Dec
- Place: Rio
- Hours: All day
- Price: 1,800 berries
Salmon
- Months: Sept
- Location: River (Mouth)
- Hours: All day
- Price: 700 berries
Japanese salmon
- Months: Mar – June, Sept – Nov
- Location: River (Waterfall)
- Hours: 4 PM – 9 AM
- Price: 1,000 berries
King salmon
- Months: Sept
- Place: River (mouth)
- Hours: All day
- Price: 1,800 berries
Trout
- Months: Mar – Jun, Sept – Nov
- Location: River (Waterfall)
- Hours: 4 PM – 9 AM
- Price: 3,800 berries
Golden Trout
- Months: Mar – Apr, Sept – Nov
- Location: River (Waterfall)
- Hours: 4 PM – 9 AM
- Price: 15,000 berries