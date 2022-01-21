First Video Previews Sam Waterson’s Return as Jack McCoy

Law & Order, the crime drama where the entire history of the successful franchise that has been active for three decades began, will return to fans’ screens with season 21 picking up the plot left in 2010. After a long hiatus of more than ten years, viewers will finally get what they waited for so long.

Broadcast network NBC plans to release the first episode on Thursday night, February 24, on the Law & Order block, which includes its spin-offs Law & Order: SVU and the most recent spin-off Law & Order: Organized. Crime. Now, the American television network has finally released the first trailer revealing the return of the legendary Jack McCoy, the character played by Sam Waterson since 1994.

Recall that McCoy was introduced to the plot of Law & Order in 1994 when season 5 of the police and crime drama aired. Now, he’s back as a series regular with the revival set to hit screens in Season 21. With this appearance, Waterson’s tenure marks a total of 17 installments on the show in the iconic role of District Attorney. This is what McCoy is heard saying in the short teaser video:

“It’s okay to play hero, as long as you win.”

In addition to Waterson, this first clip from Law & Order season 21 also offers a look at new cast members, including Oldelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun and Jeffrey Donovan as Det. Frank Cosgrove. Hugh Dancy also appears as the main assistant to the prosecution, Nathan Price.

Law & Order Season 21 First Teaser Teases Return of Iconic Prosecutor Jack McCoy

Another to reprise his role during the Law & Order reboot is Anthony Anderson, who had previously appeared in the last two seasons of the crime drama that aired up to the time of its cancellation. The actor signed a one-year contract to return as Detective Kevin Bernard.

What will be the new Law & Order stories? That’s for loyal Law & Order fans to find out when the drama, which will also star Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon, returns for its new season in late February as previously reported. The legendary series is also expected to join SVU and Organized Crime through special crossovers as they are within the same universe.