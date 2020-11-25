First Trailer Shows Hilarie Burton Transforming Into Lucille

AMC, officially announced that the 6 additional episodes of season 10 of The Walking Dead, whose production is underway, will arrive at the end of February 2021, specifically the 28.

As all fans know, the production of the next episodes of The Walking Dead, was stopped in March as a result of the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the crew and cast returned to the film set on October 12, in order to shoot the scenes for the additional 6 episodes of season 10 of AMC’s zombie drama.

Recall that with the announcement of the delivery date of the 6 additional episodes of season 10 of The Walking Dead, it was reported that a group of actors join the cast of the series, playing new characters that will be part of the story.

Among the new cast members for season 10 of The Walking Dead is actress Hilarie Burton Morgan to play Lucille, the wife of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

With the arrival of Negan’s wife on The Walking Dead, the series will need to teach fans more about the villain’s past through flashbacks. In this case, Hilarie Burton impressively transformed without blonde curls, with green hair and a tired face to play Lucille, as seen in the photo taken from the promotional trailer.



