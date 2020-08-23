First Trailer of The Batman with Robert Pattinson Arrives

The first trailer of The Batman movie, starring Robert Pattinson, who had a great debate among fans in the days it was first announced, was shared. The trailer also showed us the characters Catwoman and Riddler for the first time.

The DC FanDome event was held yesterday, during which the first trailer of The Batman movie, written and directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, was shown.

In the 2.5-minute trailer you can watch below, we see the Riddler character, played by Jeffery Wright, played by Commissioner Gordon and Paul Dano, who plays games with Batman. In addition, we see Zoe Kravitz, who played Catwoman with her voice in The Lego Batman Movie, as Catwoman.

Not an origin story

According to the news in Variety, Matt Reeves said during the panel that The Batman is not the origin story, but it started in the second year of Batman emergence. So we will witness the early years of the Penguin character played by Batman, Catwoman, Riddler and Colin Farrell.

As Batman discovers corruption that is the focal point of the story, he begins to uncover the greater corruption in the city and how it might have a connection with the rich, powerful Wayne family. Of course, this trailer is not our first time seeing Pattinson as Batman. Warner Bros. shared photos of Pattinson’s Batman before the panel.

The filming of the film was stopped due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and shooting will begin again in early September. The release date of The Batman, which Reeves says has only shot 25% so far, has also been delayed from January 2021 to October 2021. The movie, which is currently released for more than a year, also includes John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson and Andy Serkis.

Matt Reeves is also working with Terence Winter on Gotham PD series, which focuses on the one year before the events of The Batman. Speaking during the DC FanDome event, Reeves said the series will focus on corrupt cops in the first year of Batman’s appearance in Gotham City.



