First Trailer of New Mass Effect Game Arrives

The developer company BioWare has released the first promotional video of the new Mass Effect game, which will be released in the coming periods. It is not known when the game, which is still in early development, will meet players.

The 2020 leg of The Game Awards, one of the most important video game award organizations in the world, was held last night. In this event, where the popular games that left their mark on the year we left behind won awards in various categories, many new games were announced. One of these games is the new addition to BioWare’s legendary series Mass Effect.

The new Mass Effect game did not come as a surprise to many people, as we already learned that the game is in development, thanks to the reports released last month. Now, the developer has made these claims official by publishing the first promotional video of the game. Let’s take a closer look at the promotional video of the new game of the series.

The Next Mass Effect I Official Trailer

The first half of the video, which does not contain much gameplay, takes the viewers on a short intergalactic journey, and then we see a hooded person find a piece of armor with the N7 logo in the snow. At this point, it is clearly seen that the hoodie was Liara, while the piece of armor he found is presumed to belong to Commander Shepard.

At this stage, there is no information about when the new Mass Effect game will be released, but developer BioWare underlines that the project is still in its early stages. This means we will have to wait a little longer before playing the game. Mass Effect: Andromeda, the previous game in the series, was released in 2017.

Apart from that, the developer team announced the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition package, which includes a remastered version of the first three games in the Mass Effect series, in an announcement last month. This highly anticipated new package is planned to be released early next year.



