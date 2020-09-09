First Trailer of Dune Movie Arrives

Warner Bros has released the first official trailer of the new Dune movie packed with star actors. Who is in the trailer? Everyone.

“I should not be afraid. Fear is the murderer of the mind. Fear is the little death that brings total extinction. I will face my fear. I will let it pass over and through me. And when it passes, I will turn my inner eye to it to see the way it passes. Where the fear goes, nothing will happen. Only I will remain.” ”

When Frank Herbert wrote these words for the Dune series, perhaps he did not know that it would create such a big phenomenon. The series later inspired many different authors, it was commemorated in many different stories. Now the first trailer of the movie Dune, which will come to the big screen, has arrived.

All Hollywood gathered

Denis Villeneuve, one of the directors of the big screen who recently raised the bar, set out to transfer Frank Herbert’s iconic novel to the cinema. The cast in the director’s hands is a real all-star ensemble: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista and Javier Bardem are in the film.

Denis Villeneuve, who is on the director’s chair, is actually not far from epic science fiction stories. He previously directed the films Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 and successfully managed these productions.

The team also answered questions

Timothée. Rebecca. Oscar. Josh. Zendaya. Sharon. Jason. Javier. Denis. DUNE TRAILER FIRST LOOK. 👀 https://t.co/ePHY6aGem4 — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) September 9, 2020

With the release of the trailer, a question and answer event was organized with the director and actors. Warner Bros sees this highly anticipated movie as the first movie in a series and will support it with series. It will air on HBO Max and also feature the TV series Dune: The Sisterhood, linked to the Dune universe.

The movie Dune will hit theaters on December 18, 2020. The first half of the first book will be narrated in this movie, and then a sequel will follow the second half. Let’s see if Dune can manage to be an epic like The Lord of the Rings. If he can reach that level, we will all witness the birth of a legend.



