First Trailer From Stuntwomen Documentary

The invisible heroes of many Hollywood movies, from Wonder Woman to Charlie’s Angels, from Captain America to Black Panther, came from the first trailer from the Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story documentary, telling the stories of female stunts.

Stunts are people who usually do the hardest work in cinema. Jumping from roof to roof, jumping in front of a car driving at full speed or taking part in skillful fighting scenes; All these action-packed scenes are actually not the star names we see in the movies, but the stunts come to life.

Despite all the efforts and risks, we do not know who these names are, because of the nature of the work, they are always in the background: especially female stuntmen. But now the famous American writer and director April Wright has signed a story telling the story of the wanted women of the action movies. In this documentary called Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story, we will be the guest of the story of female stunts who have appeared in Hollywood’s most famous productions.

Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story trailer:

Based on author Mollie Gregory’s 2015 book of the same name, Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story chronicles the history of female stunt doubles in Hollywood. The documentary’s director chair is April Wright, which we know from productions such as Layover and Tantrum.

In this remarkable production; Julie Ann Johnson (Charlie’s Angels), Jadie David (Escape from Los Angeles), Jeannie Epper (Wonder Woman), Debbie Evans (Fast and the Furious), Deven McNair (Apes Hell: Breaking Dawn), Donna Evans (Call to Truth ), Donna Keegan (True Lies), Amy Johnston (Suicide Squad), Alyma Dorsey (Captain Marvel), Heidi Moneymaker (Captain America: War of Heroes), Keisha Tucker (Black Panther), Jessie Graff (Wonder Woman), Angela Meryl ( There are interviews with names such as Skyfall), Cherly Lewis (Luke Cage), Jennifer Caputo (The Amazing Spider-Man) and Kelly Roisin (Venom).

Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story, which will convey the stories of the invisible female heroes of important films to the audience, will be released digitally on September 22. You can watch the trailer of the documentary right above.



