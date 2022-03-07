First Trailer From F1 Manager 2022 Game Has Arrived

The first trailer of F1 Manager 2022, which F1 lovers and gamers have been waiting for a long time, and which the studio announced that they started working on it in 2020, has been released.

Frontier Developments, the developer studio behind successful games such as Elite Dangerous, Planet Coaster and Jurassic World Evolution, has announced its new game that will delight F1 lovers: F1 Manager 2022. In fact, the studio announced in 2020 that it was working on an F1 manager game, but since then, nothing from the game has been released. We can say that there was no news.

In F1 Manager 2022, you will be taking on the role of team principal, managing the drivers and engineers of an F1 team competing in the FIA ​​Formula 1 Drivers’ World Championship and the FIA ​​Formula 1 Constructors’ World Championship.

Classic management blended with the action of motorsport

It seems that Frontier Developments has developed a game that will offer different dynamics to the players with F1 Manager 2022. F1 Manager 2022, where you manage a team and the work around it, organize the track, etc., is a model that Frontier also uses in Jurassic World Evolution or Planet Coaster games. But instead, Frontier brings you closer to the action of motorsport with F1 Manager 2022.

It is stated that F1 Manager 2022, which has not been announced with a definite release date yet, will only be released for PS5, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, Xbox One and PC in the summer of this year. You can watch the announcement trailer of F1 Manager 2022 below.

F1 Manager 2022 trailer: