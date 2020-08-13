First trailer for Netflix’s new thriller The Devil All The Time

The first trailer for the psychological thriller The Devil All The Time, which is Netflix’s next film, which has recently devoted a very serious resource to its special productions, has arrived. The staff of my production is full of stars.

The first trailer of the new Netflix production The Devil All The Time has arrived, starring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Harry Melling, whom we know from the Harry Potter movies, and Bill Skarsgard we saw in the movie It.

In this psychological thriller, which will be adapted from Donald Ray Pollock’s work of the same name, the audience will witness a story that takes place between the Second World War and the Vietnam War. It stands out with its production staff, where we will watch the stories of people whose beliefs were shaken after the war.

The remnants of the war

Arvin Eugene Russell, the character of Holland, will appear as a teenager who refuses to adapt to the injustice of the world. The sinister new preacher Preston Teagardin (Robert Pattinson) and the crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) will act closely with Arvin, who engage in a relentless struggle with the evil forces threatening his family and himself.

Skarsgard, who draws attention with his film It, portrays a painful war veteran who is desperate to save his wife, who suffers from cancer. As all this is happening, serial killer husband and wife duo Jason Clarke and Riley Keough also join the story. Finding model candidates on American highways, the couple takes photos and kills people.

Eliza Scanlen, another name in the production, plays the orphan girl named Leona, who falls in love with the preacher. The actor said in a statement regarding the production, “These characters are confused about their relationship with God and with God. This leads them to things they either regret or need to flee ”said.

Coming on September 16

While Antonio Campos is the writer and director of the film, the crowded production staff also draws attention. This team includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Riva Marker, Gretchen McGowan, Randall Poster and Max Born.

The Devil All The Time movie will be on Netflix screens from September 16th. The new production is expected to give the platform a great advantage in this period when cinemas are not fully operational and observe social distance.



