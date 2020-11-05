First tips from Samsung for Galaxy Note 20 FE

There have been rumors that the sales of the Galaxy Note 20 series are not pleasing to Samsung. The South Korean company is therefore said to be pulling down its production target for its latest flagship series. It is said that Samsung is preparing to release a Fan Edition (FE) model for the Note 20 series, just as it did for the S20 series. Although the Galaxy Note 20 FE is still speculation, there have been some signs from Samsung confirming the phone’s existence.

Samsung released its first FE phone to mitigate the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. However, the company later used this tag in a model that was more welcomed but still generated some controversy. The Galaxy S20 FE offered an experience close to that of the base model of the S20 at a more affordable price.

If the South Korean company follows the same route, it seems likely that the Note 20 FE will have a similar structure. Samsung’s website also has two clues that point to the Note 20 FE’s presence. However, there is a possibility that these clues may be a typo.

The first question that comes to mind is what the Note 20 FE will promise to users. The standard Note 20 seems to be the lowest point a phone with S Pen can land on. It is stated that going further down may shake the image of the Galaxy Note series.

The Galaxy Note 20 FE doesn’t seem to fit well with Samsung’s early 2021 release schedule. The company is expected to launch its flagship Galaxy S21 series earlier than usual in 2021.



