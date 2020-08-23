First Teaser Video From The Suicide Squad Movie

With the inclusion of Idris Elba in the cast, the first promotional video came from the new movie The Suicide Squads, which aroused great curiosity. In the second movie, where we will see the popular Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn again, there are many new names joining the team.

Work continues unabated for Suicide Squad 2, the highly anticipated new movie of the DC universe. The first trailer for the new movie of the series, which attracted millions of attention with its story in the first movie, was released today. In the video published under the title of ‘The Suidie Squad – Roll Call’, we take a first look at the characters that will welcome the audience in the new movie.

Idris Elba is one of the names that joined the team in the new movie, which created anticipation for many people with the signature of the famous director James Gunn. When Elba first signed for the lead role in James Gunn’s new movie, he was rumored to take over the role of Deadshot, which Will Smith gave life. It was later said that Gunn was ready to remove Deadshot entirely from the script because of his respect for Smith.

Idris Elba portrays Bloodsport in The Suicide 2 movie:

With the character video released today, we learned which character Idris Elba will bring to life. At this point, the British actor will appear as Superman’s enemy Bloodsport in the new movie. In the new movie, besides Elba, we will watch Margot Robbie, who was highly acclaimed in the first movie, as Harley Quinn.

Besides Elba, there are many new names joining the squad. The announced cast of the movie is as follows:

Idris Elba – Bloodsport

Margot Robbie – Harley Quinn

John Cena – Peacemaker

Viola Davis – Amanda Waller

Jai Courtney – Captain Boomerang

Joel Kinnaman – Rick Flag

David Dastmalchian – Polka-Dot Man

Daniela Melchior – Ratcatcher II

Steve Agee – King Shark

Sean Gunn – Weasel

Flula Borg – Javelin

Nathan Fillion – TDK

Peter Capaldi – The Thinker

Pete Davidson – Blackguard

Alice Braga – Solsoria

Mayling Ng -Mongal

Michael Rooker – Savant

Storm Reid as Tyla (Bloodsport’s daughter)

Jennifer Holland – Emilia Harcourt

Juan Diego Botto – Luna



