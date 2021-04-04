First teaser poster of Zack Snyder’s new Netflix movie

Famous director Zack Snyder, who came to the HBO Max platform last month with the four-hour new editing of the Justice League movie, has now turned his route to Netflix. Army of the Dead, the veteran filmmaker’s new zombie-themed movie, has begun counting the days to meet the audience.

Snyder, who made his directorial debut with Dawn of the Dead in 2004, now returns to its core and tackles a new zombie story. The director has been working for 14 years for the project that has been developed since 2007. The movie, which is now finished and the first trailer released last month, is almost completely ready. Finally, the promotional poster of the movie has also appeared.

Army of the Dead is on stage with its glittering poster!

Zack Snyder, who came before us with a more colorful movie after his dark works like Justice League, showed us what a sparkling world we will encounter on the poster of Army of the Dead. The sparkling poster of the movie, which will make its world premiere on Netflix next month, is as follows:

In the center of the poster, master actor Dave Bautista stands with four mercenaries on top of a slot machine that says “Always Bet On Dead”. Behind them are colorful graphics such as a neon skull, lots of flying coins, lipstick, dice and diamonds.

The poster for Army of the Dead released today clearly hints that Snyder will do something very different from his work in the DC Universe. Both the poster and the trailer reveal the bright, surprising and fun-filled details of the movie. If you haven’t seen it yet, the trailer of the movie is as follows:

With its gripping storyline, the Army of the Dead reaches Las Vegas after a zombie epidemic. A group of mercenaries led by Dave Bautista seizes the opportunity and plots to rob an abandoned casino. But on the other hand, the zombie hordes are already chasing the soldiers and the events are unfolding. The new Zack Snyder movie will be released on May 21st on the Netflix platform.

Zack Snyder is aiming to appear soon with an Army of the Dead prequel series. Another story that takes place in the same zombie universe will be shot as an anime. However, it remains unclear when this project will be implemented and at what stage it is for now.