First teaser and main characters for season 2 of the drama

AMC, introduced The Walking Dead fans to the premiere of the first season of the spinoff series The Walking Dead World Beyond in early October.

With Season 1 officially wrapped, we can now speculate who of the cast may be promoted to series regular status for S2! Initial guesses: Joe Holt as Leo Bennett

Natalie Gold as Lyla Belshaw

Ted Sutherland as Percy

Jelani Alladin as Will Campbell pic.twitter.com/VjdTsZzB4S — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) November 30, 2020

As all fans know, the spin-off The Walking Dead World Beyond was created with the purpose of uncovering mysteries and tying up the loose ends of the franchise.

With the arrival of the first installment, The Walking Dead World Beyond gave the first revealing samples related to the mystery about the disappearance of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in season 9 of The Walking Dead.

Just finished season 1 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, AMC approved the production of the second installment which will be the last. The second part of the series will be focused in depth on the mysterious Civil Republic Military (CRM) organization.

Also, season 2 of The Walking Dead World Beyond will be responsible for showing fans of the series the whereabouts of Rick Grimes. In this sense, AMC released a revealing preview about the new episodes of the spin-off, as well as the main characters of the second installment.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 promo teaser

The filming of the second season should go into production in the spring of 2021, however, AMC released the first teaser of the new episodes of The Walking Dead spin-off.

In season 2 of The Walking Dead World Beyond, Hope will see her father again and Iris and Felix will meet Will, who is traveling with a new group. According to showrunner Scott Gimple, there should be three to four different worlds in this new season.



