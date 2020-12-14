First stills show Brandon Routh in action

The Rookie season 3 premiere is very close, so the first images of the first episode have been revealed, showing Brandon Routh in action.

Popular Legends of Tomorrow actor Brandon Routh will reprise his role as Doug Stanton in season 3 on the ABC series The Rookie.

Doug Stanton is an 11-year veteran of the LAPD who has often polarizing views at the Mid-Wilshire station.

The TVLine website has been in charge of showing the image of the actor Routh with his Stanton character. Look at the image from the first episode.

Stanton will be the training officer for Officer Jackson West (Titus Makin Jr.), although the methods he will use in his training will cause friction with the rookie. So said showrunner Alexi Hawley.

But, this image is causing some questions about it, since if Doug Stanton will be the person to train West, where is Officer Angela Lopez?

The premiere date of season 3 of The Rookie will be next January 3, 2021 on ABC television.



