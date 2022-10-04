First speech as Prince of Wales: William pays tribute to the Queen

Prince William (40) gets acquainted with his new title. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II ( ✝ 96) in early September, there were some changes in the rating of the royal family. King Charles II (73 years old) became Regent of the United Kingdom and transferred the title of Prince of Wales to his son and heir William. After a period of mourning, he resumed his work. Now William has delivered his first speech as the official Prince of Wales.

On Tuesday, a 40-year-old man spoke at the United for Wildlife Global Summit. There he made a touching speech dedicated to the protection of animals, but the prince also shared his own experience. “In times of loss, it’s nice to honor the memory of those we miss, thanks to the work we do. The progress we are making in combating the illegal wildlife trade is a great comfort to me,” William said, following the commitment that both the Queen and her husband Prince Philip ( ✝ 99) and his father King Charles have shown so far.

Because it was they who introduced William to the protection of species. “The natural world is one of our greatest assets. I learned this lesson from an early age, from my father and grandfather, who were both devoted naturalists, as well as from my grandmother, whom I missed so much, who was so passionate about nature,” the princess said. Man Kate (40) explained in his speech.