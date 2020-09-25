First song of Fast and Furious Star Vin Diesel

Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel released his first music single Don’t Miss It!

Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel is officially a music recording artist. Diesel just debuted with his first single, “Feel Like I Do”, while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show today, and now you can hear it!

The song is a collaboration between Vin Diesel and Norwegian DJ and songwriter Kygo, is produced by Petey Martin and is released through Kygo’s Palm Tree Records.

The single is a somewhat light techno-bop anthem, heavily utilizing Vin Diesel’s signature. It will be up to the listeners to decide whether actor Vin Diesel’s voice on the track is a distraction or a perfect match.

Social media marketing master and Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel began promoting the debut of his new music with this post on his Instagram:

“For so long, I have promised to release music … encouraged by you, to get out of my comfort zone. Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope you are proud.” He followed up with a picture of the cover of the single “Feel Like I Do.”

Upon debuting “Feel Like I Do” on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Vin Diesel shared a video message with fans. In it, Vin stated that he would normally be busy making movies, but with the coronavirus his new movie Fast & Furious F9 was delayed until 2021, he had to “have another creative outlet, another way to show you or share my heart with you.”

He credits Kygo with being one of the first in the music industry to believe in him.

Diesel certainly has downtime to fill at the moment – as stated, his next Fast & Furious installment, F9, was supposed to hit theaters and kick off the summer of 2020, but Universal Pictures decided early on that the pandemic of coronavirus was enough to justify the removal of the film.

That delay isn’t just a problem for F9 (which had already launched a full marketing campaign before being delayed) – it’s also a problem for upcoming Fast & Furious movies. Fast and Furious 10 is supposed to be the last installment in the main series and was supposed to be released in April 2021. Obviously, that timeline has had to change completely.

