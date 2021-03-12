First software update released for Asus ROG Phone 5

Just two days have passed since the introduction of the Asus ROG Phone 5 series. However, the first software update prepared for the smartphone has already been distributed. The update with the ZS673KS model code brings the e-sports mode and the ROG Akira Character theme package. In addition, a new animation editor is offered to users.

While some optimizations are made in the camera of the ROG Phone 5 with the update, the stability of the system is also strengthened. Various theme packages prepared with famous game developers are also among the parts of the update.

At the heart of the ROG Phone 5 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor. It comes out of the smartphone box with the Android 11 operating system. 6.78-inch 144 Hz Full HD + AMOLED display and 6000 mAh battery with 65W charging support are also among the features of the phone.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 has four cameras in total. The 64-megapixel sensor serves as the main camera. A 13 megapixel ultra wide angle camera and 5 megapixel macro sensor complete the system. There is a 24-megapixel camera on the front of the phone.