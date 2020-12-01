First software update for Xbox Series X and Series S

Microsoft has started the distribution of the November update for Xbox game consoles. As of November 30, this update has been released for Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One consoles.

With the software update, the first control panel update was released for Microsoft’s next generation consoles. This user interface includes more dynamic backgrounds specific to the Xbox Series X and Series S.

Six new dynamic background designs are added with the update. Among these are those that reference older Xbox consoles. Each of them can be selected from the settings section of the Xbox control panel. Microsoft noted that it is working on additional styles, colors, and designs for upcoming check updates.

In addition to the updated dynamic backgrounds, a new label has been added to the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. In this way, it will be understood that the game uses automatic HDR. You will see a sticker when you open the Xbox guide during a game. This is displayed in the upper right corner, similar to that of the Quick Resume option.

Microsoft did not reveal whether any improvements have been made to performance or stability with the November update. He did not provide information about the improvements to Quick Resume either. Purchasers of the Xbox Series X and Series S have provided feedback that this feature does not work properly for many games. Microsoft also stated that a bug it was working on caused the problem.



