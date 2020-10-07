First software update for Surface Duo released

Surface Duo, Microsoft’s dual-screen phone, is among the most remarkable devices to be released in 2020. However, comments and feedback after the smartphone’s launch show that the Surface Duo’s honeymoon didn’t take long.

The majority of those who bought the Surface Duo, or those who professionally inspected it, drew attention to software problems with the dual screen phone. Heeding these complaints, Microsoft distributed the first software update it prepared for the device.

Although the dual screen features of the Surface Duo worked well in many points, it was pointed out that the problems in some areas were repeatedly repeated in the studies. The most shared among these problems was the inability to perceive some touch gestures. Microsoft’s update shows that this problem is software.

The Surface Duo’s first software update can be described as the beginning of a long three-year journey. The update brings October security patches for Android, as well as fixing problems with touch detection. Microsoft promises that negotiation and overall device stability will also be strengthened.

It takes some patience to see how much the update resolves these problems. It seems likely that returns on the topic will come within a few days. It can be said that resolving durability complaints about Microsoft Surface Duo will not be so easy.



