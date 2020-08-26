First sign for the third member of the Realme X7 series

The Realme X7 series will be official as of next Tuesday. It is already known that there will be a model named Realme X7 Pro in addition to the standard Realme X7 in the series. According to reports from China, a third version, called Realme X7 Pro Player, will also appear for users.

It is said that the main point where the X7 Pro and X7 Pro Player differ from each other will be the processor. The X7 Pro is sure to have a Dimensity 1000+ processor. The X7 Pro Player is claimed to come with a Snapdragon 860 processor.

This claim seems rather strange, as there is not yet an official processor with the name Qualcomm Snapdragon 860. However, the name Snapdragon 860 is clearly mentioned in the image shared on Weibo. It is not difficult to understand that this processor can be positioned somewhere between Snapdragon 855 and 865.

Realme has previously released Player versions of their smartphones. However, the X7 Pro Player will be the first Player phone with a different processor. It is worth noting that the X50 Pro Player, which was introduced in the past months, is not available outside of China.

It is currently unknown whether the same fate will apply to the Realme X7 Pro Player. It takes a little more patience to get an answer to this question and learn other details about the phone.



