First sign for OnePlus new mid-segment phone

OnePlus returned to the mid-segment phone market in 2020. It looks like the company will continue to offer new devices in this category in 2021. The mark of OnePlus’s preparations in this direction was revealed with the TUV Rheinland certification.

The certificate with the name of OnePlus clearly belongs to the 33W charging adapter. The company had earlier started offering 65W fast charging support on its flagship phones. This shows that OnePlus is preparing a new mid-segment phone.

Rumors that the device in question could become official under the name 9E had previously been raised. Although it is not known what features will be found in this phone, the presence of 33W fast charging support is clearly visible.

TUV Rheinland certification does not give any details about the new OnePlus phone. However, it would not be wrong to consider this certificate as a first sign and wait for new leaks to come.



