First Screenshots Shared from the New PlayStation Store

As of this week, Sony will release a new PlayStation Store for web and mobile, and screenshots of this new design have finally been revealed. It seems Sony is paying attention to simplicity in the new PS Store.

Last week, Sony made a very important statement especially for PS4 owners, and announced that it will completely update the mobile and web versions of PlayStation Store. The detail that makes the subject “very important” for PS4 owners is that PlayStation 4 applications, themes and avatars will not be included in the new PS Store with the latest update.

As you can imagine, the main purpose of Sony’s renovation of PlayStation Store is that the game store is more compatible with the new generation game console PlayStation 5. The company will present the changes to the web and mobile version to the gamers as of this week, and we will have the opportunity to see and comment in detail when the new PlayStation Store is released. However, on Reset Era, screenshots were shared from the new PlayStation Store days before they were released.

When we look at the shared screenshots, we see that Sony preferred a simpler, white design that emphasizes the game itself in the new PlayStation Store. The games are only listed with cover photos, names and prices. Thus, gamers encounter detailed information only on their own will.

The screenshots showing the product page of the new PlayStation Store have a similar simplicity to the home page. When you open the product page, you see “first” a big cover image, the name of the game, its developer, the release date, the platform it can be played on, and the price. Of course, there is also a ‘buy’ button next to all these.

It looks like Sony has chosen to use as simple a design language as possible to appeal to more gamers in the new PlayStation Store. However, we will only have a chance to see how the design in question will deliver when it is released.



