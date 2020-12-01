First Samsung model with Android 11 leaked

Information came for the first Samsung model with Android 11. In the information revealed in an HTML5 test, there were some features of the new model. Among these features, the Android 11 version, which users were curious about, showed itself.

One UI 3.0 interface, developed based on Android 11, is expected to be included in this model. The version, which is currently in beta, will make stable Android 11 usage available to users.

First Samsung model with Android 11

As the months pass, the expectation of the new version Android continues to grow. Now, it is stated that the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G model, which is expected to meet with users in 2021, will come out of the box with Android 11. As proof of this, the HTML5 test of model number SM-A326B was shown.

On the test page, the features of the model, which scored 525 out of 555 points, included a screen size of 385 x 854 px and browser information. In the test entered with Samsung Browser 13.0, the expression “SM-A326B running with Android 11” was used for the first Samsung model with Android 11.

Previously received information for this model had 20: 9 aspect ratio and 6.5 inch size information. As for the camera, there are 48 Megapixel main camera, 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera, 5 Megapixel macro camera and 2 Megapixel depth sensor.

However, the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is expected to meet with users in the near future, is also expected to have Android 11 installed. However, there is currently no clear information about which model will meet users first.



