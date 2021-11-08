First review scores for Call of Duty: Vanguard released

The Call of Duty series has changed its format in recent years, giving more importance to online gaming than ever before.

The Call of Duty series has changed its format in recent years, giving more importance to online gaming than ever before. In fact, we don’t even see a story mode in some Call of Duty games anymore. The gaming industry is changing and even these digital entertainments are getting more and more digital. With a short story and extensive multiplayer mode, Call of Duty: Vanguard has finally made its debut. So what do the critics and gamers say?

Call of Duty: Vanguard review scores are conflicting again

Although it has not been on the agenda in the game industry in recent years, there is a big mistake. When a new game is released, the critic scores and player scores on Metacritic do not match. When we look at Vanguard’s Metacritic page, we see the same scenario. While the average of the scores given by the critics is 81, the average of the scores given by the players seems to be 6.8 out of 10.

Since the game has just been released, there aren’t many sources to review. In fact, the number of resources does not even exceed the number of fingers on one hand. However, while the game is good according to the reviewers, the game is mediocre according to the players. As such, you have to buy the game and try again. Besides, you don’t have a chance to return the game after playing the game on consoles.

Although the criticism has not yet settled on its tracks, we must say that there is serious work behind the game. All of Activision’s main studios have been working for Vanguard for months. The zombie mode of the game is developed by Treyarch and the integration of the game into Warzone is developed by Raven Software.

Vanguard; Released for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, PlayStation 4 and 5. The game was free during the beta period, but currently only the full version is available for a fee. Pricing of the game by platform is as follows:

Platform Version Price