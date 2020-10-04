First real images of PS5 and the Dualsense

Sony shows the first real and close-up images of the manufacturing materials and details in the finish of the PS5 and its new controller, the Dualsense.

No more promotional images and renders. Some Japanese media (such as 4Gamer and Famitsu) have already had access to PS5, so in the last hours the first real and close-up images of both the new Sony console and its new controller have begun to appear on the networks, the Dualsense. We have compiled some of them in the following gallery, where you can see new details of the platform. From the manufacturing materials to some of the curiosities of the remote, such as its internal LED light, which until now we have always seen blue and apparently has several more colors at its disposal.

Date, price and models

We remember that the console will arrive in Japan, the United States, Mexico, Canada and South Korea on November 12, but in Spain and the rest of Europe we will have to wait a little longer, specifically on November 19. It will be then when its two models are marketed here, one with a disc player and the other without it. The lifelong version, the one with a reader, will be priced at 499 euros, while the so-called Digital Edition will be somewhat cheaper and goes to 399 euros.

Interestingly, PlayStation 5 games can be purchased in Spain a week before the launch of the console. In this way, from the 12th we can already get hold of some of its starting games, such as Demon’s Souls Remake and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Of course, the games will go up a bit in price in this new generation and will go up to 80 euros each. If you want to know all the names that will be part of the launch catalog and all those that will arrive before the end of 2020, do not forget to consult this list here, where we collected them all.



