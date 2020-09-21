First public beta released for iOS 14.2

Immediately after the iOS 14 update was released, the first iOS 14.2 beta update was released for developers. It was followed by iOS 14.2 public beta earlier this week. As always, Apple is giving enthusiast users the opportunity to try the update we expect to be released soon, before anyone else, and await feedback before public distribution.

If you are one of the interested users, you must first register with the Apple Beta Software program, then download the appropriate profile file to your iPhone and install the update on your device as if you would update it normally. This is not a very complicated process and does not deviate much from the overall update experience.

With the iOS 14.2 release, Apple seems to add a feature related to Shazam, which it purchased in 2018, to the operating system. With the Music Recognition feature, which was first seen in the developer beta, users will be able to find the name of a playing track and who it belongs to by clicking the music recognition button directly in the Control Center, without using the Shazam app. Moreover, this feature will work even with music listened to with headphones.

By the way, if you are already a member of Apple’s Public Beta Software program, you can download the iOS 14.2 public beta version via wireless connection by following Settings> General> Software Update section.



