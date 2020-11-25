First preview of the new movie starring Kaley Cuoco

In the caption of the Instagram post Kaley Cuoco, the favorite of The Big Bang Theory, shared:

“Thanks for the laughs and love @manfromtoronto! I would have even paid with my own money to be on that set with this cast and crew.

“@ Kevinhart4real and @woodyharrelson comedy gold together! @Futuresjasmine, you are the stars! Epic badass director @patrick_hughes_ sensational producer @jasonblumenthal, you are not ready for this!” The actress promised excitedly in her social networks “.

On the other hand, fans of the blonde also commented to be jealous and excited to see the publication of Kaley Cuoco.

“I feel nothing but jealousy when I see these photos,” wrote one social media user in the comment section, while another stated, “Wow, these are amazing.”

Likewise, The Man from Toronto will tell the story of a truly lethal hitman who crashes in New York City on an Airbnb presenting a somewhat hilarious identity confusion plot.

The Man from Toronto will hit US theaters on September 17, 2021, with an international date yet to be confirmed.



