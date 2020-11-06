First predictions for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

It has not been a month since the introduction of the iPhone 12 series. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his accurate predictions about Apple products, has already set his eyes on the new generation iPhones. In Kuo’s latest analysis note, he stated that four different models will be presented in the iPhone 13 series and the camera systems of the Pro models will be developed.

According to Kuo, the Pro models of the iPhone 13 will feature an f / 1.8 aperture 6P ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus capability.

This means a significant improvement compared to iPhone 12 Pro models. iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max feature an ultra wide angle lens with f / 2.4, 5P fixed focus. There is no prediction about the camera changes in the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13.

Apple is expected to supply camera lenses for iPhones from Taiwan’s Largan Precision next year. Largan Precision is expected to meet 70 percent of the total need. It will not be a surprise to encounter more news about the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models in the coming period.



