First picture came from Uncharted movie

Work began almost ten years ago to adapt Naughty Dog’s popular game Uncharted to the big screen. During this period, the director of the film had changed seven times and the vision date had changed five times. The script and cast also had their share of these changes. However, a photo shared by Tom Holland, who portrays Nathan Drake, the main protagonist of the game, from the set shows that the Uncharted movie finally comes true.

The photo in question does not give much detail. This photo, where Tom Holland is seen in Nathan Drake’s usual outfit combination, doesn’t give much detail. However, the ring that Holland (Drake) hung around his neck like a necklace draws attention. It is thought that this ring could be Sir Francis Drake’s ring.

It can be said that 24-year-old Tom Holland looked a bit young for the role of Nathan Drake. Because in the games, Drake was depicted as someone in his second half of his 30s. However, a story that tells the period before the plays is expected to be processed in the film. From this point of view, the choice of Holland becomes more logical.

Nolan North, who voiced Nathan Drake in the plays, also shared some photos from the set. These photos show that Ruben Fleischer is still in the director’s chair of the film and the film, which is still being shot, will be able to meet the audience in the coming period.

Like looking into a mirror! Proud to have @TomHolland1996 continuing the Drake legacy! Absolutely smashing it!

Thanks for the set visit!!@unchartedmovie pic.twitter.com/sfiFYUJVyH — Nolan North (@nolan_north) October 22, 2020

Uncharted movie is planned to be released on July 16, 2021. However, it seems likely that Sony will change the vision calendar again in the coming period due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition to Tom Holland, the film stars Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle.



