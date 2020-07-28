First photos of 2020 Motorola Razr appeared

Razr, one of Motorola’s iconic phones, was back as a foldable screen phone at the end of last year. Rumors that the company plans to release the 5G-backed follower of the 2019 model Razr has been around for a very long time. The image, shared by the famous sensor Evan Blass, shows that it is not far away to meet the 2020 Motorola Razr.

Looking at the photos, it is seen that there will be no significant change in the overall dimensions of the new Razr. Although the notch on the home screen remains, the thinning on the bottom frame of this screen is not overlooked. The absence of the capacitive fingerprint scanner indicates that this scanner may have been moved under the screen or to the power button.

Although there is no change on the external display, the dual camera setup underneath is immediately noticeable. Rumor has it that the 48-megapixel sensor will serve as the main camera in this setup. The 20 megapixel sensor will also be complementary. It is also expected that Motorola will feature a more powerful processor on the phone this time.

The Odyssey codename is used for the new Razr. In addition to the Motorola Razr 2020, the Razr 5G name is also mentioned as the official name. 18W charging support, 256 GB storage space, dual nano SIM support and Mercury Silver color options are among the possible features of the phone.



