First photo of Jared Leto’s Joker from the Justice League

The director of the new version of Justice League shares a first image of the well-known actor who plays the Joker from Suicide Squad.

After announcing the participation of Jared Leto’s Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, we finally have the first image of the Clown Prince of Crime as part of the new Justice League cut by its original director, Zack Snyder. This is how the filmmaker himself has shared it through social networks just over a month and a half after its premiere on HBO Max (HBO Spain in our country). And despite the fact that the image is out of focus, it is already appreciated that this new version of the Joker seems to be much more terrifying than the one we saw in Suicide Squad.

Jared Leto’s Joker after Suicide Squad

Thus, after participating at the end of last year in the reshoots of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, we finally have a teaser of the new Joker, also confirming that the mythical Batman villain would have a very different appearance from that of Suicide Squad. And it is that after the letter with a Joker in the foreground a figure half bald with long hair back and a disfigured face with a much more marked smile is glimpsed.

Of course, the appearance promises a much more disturbed Joker, if possible, than the one we met in Suicide Squad, a version that caused controversy among fans for the particular aspect of him. “Great character that you have created. Honored to make our worlds collide, ”Snyder writes alongside Jared Leto’s new Joker image, thanking both actor and Suicide Squad director David Ayer.

This version of Joker is expected to appear in the post-apocalyptic future sequences that were already introduced into Batman’s visions in Batman v Superman; We’ll see if Snyder shares a full picture of the Joker ahead of the movie’s premiere or leaves the surprise for March 18.