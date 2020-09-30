First phone with Snapdragon 750G processor introduced

There is also an affordable option in the Mi 10T series introduced by Xiaomi today. This device, named Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, preserves some of the remarkable features of the other two phones of the series.

The 6.67-inch LCD screen of the smartphone has an adaptive refresh rate feature. However, unlike the Mi 10T and Mi10T Pro, the maximum speed is limited to 120Hz. The minimum speed goes down to 30Hz. The aspect ratio of this HDR10 certified screen is 20: 9 and the resolution is Full HD +. Covering 84 percent of the NTSC color range, the maximum brightness level of the screen is 450 nits. The phone has stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification.

Just like the Mi 10T, the main camera in the Mi 10T Lite is a 64-megapixel sensor. An 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor complete the system.

The 16-megapixel front camera of the phone is placed in the hole in the screen protected by Gorilla Glass 5 glass. The back panel is also protected by Gorilla Glass 5, and the fingerprint scanner is on the edge.

The most important thing is that Mi 10T Lite is the first smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. This processor, with a built-in 5G modem, promises a small performance increase compared to the Snapdragon 730G. This processor is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. Internal storage options are 64 and 128 GB.

How much will I have to pay for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite?

The battery with a capacity of 4820 mAh gives the Mi 10T Lite the energy it needs. This battery has 33W fast charging support, just like the other two Mi 10T devices. Unlike its big siblings, the Mi 10T Lite is 3.5 mm. It is worth mentioning that the headphone jack is also available.

For the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite with 64 GB of internal storage, 280 euros will be required in Europe. The price tag of the version with 128 GB of storage says 330 euros. The 6 GB version of the smartphone will be sold on October 13 for a short period of 250 euros as part of a special offer. This opportunity will be available on Amazon and Mi.com.



