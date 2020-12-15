First person in California to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Hope has come to California, one of the United States states most affected by the coronavirus pandemic since last February, and today a Los Angeles nurse of Hispanic origin became the first person to receive the vaccine in the state.

Along with a photograph, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that Hispanic intensive care nurse Helen Córdova was the first person to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the entire state, calling the moment historic.

History made. Helen Cordova, a nurse in an intensive care unit in LA, became one of the first Californians to get vaccinated today. pic.twitter.com/Ey4bR44aBl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 14, 2020

A few days ago Newsom had announced that the state would receive more than 327,000 doses of the vaccine around December 15 and the Pfizer shipment made landfall in California on Sunday night when it landed at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The first lot is reserved exclusively for first-line health specialists and elderly residents of nursing homes or nursing homes, according to a plan presented by the governor just over a week ago.

The governor was present at a Kaiser Permanente headquarters in Los Angeles together with the mayor of the city, Eric Garcetti, where he assured that receiving the vaccine from Pfizer is totally safe.



