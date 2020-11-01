First PCs with Intel’s Iris Xe Max Graphics Card Released

Intel’s first notebooks with discrete Iris Xe Max graphics are now available for purchase. The computers also host Intel’s 11th generation Tiger Lake processors and Deep Link technology.

At the beginning of November, processor giant Intel showed the first high performance graphics card Iris Xe Max for the first time. The graphics card developed by Intel for thin and light laptops appeared at Acer’s press event. Today, Intel has announced that the first computers with the new graphics card are being released or will be released.

The first laptops with Intel Iris Xe Max graphics card were the Acer Swift 3X, Dell Inspiron 15 7000 and Asus VivoBook Flip TP470. Dell’s Inspiron 15 7000 is currently available for purchase in the United States, while Acer’s Swift 3X will be released in December.

It appeals to content creators who want portability:

The release date of the Asus VivoBook Flip TP740, which is among the first computers to have an Intel Iris Xe Max graphics card, is currently not clear. However, in the statement made, it was shared that the laptop will be released soon. Intel also made a statement about the new graphics card.

“We set out to redefine the role of the graphics card in thin and light notebooks and address a growing segment of content creators who want more portability,” Intel official Roger Chandler said in a statement.

Intel’s new technologies are also on the computer:

The new laptop models launched with Intel’s Iris Xe Max graphics card will also find buyers with Intel’s 11th generation Tiger Lake processors and Deep Link technology. Thanks to Intel’s Deep Link technology, computers will be able to benefit from both external and internal graphics cards in some applications.

Intel announced that computers with new graphics cards can also offer 1080p gaming experience. We don’t know how computers will perform in games right now. However, if something like this becomes a reality, we hope that the computer manufacturers have adjusted their cooling systems accordingly.



