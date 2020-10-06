First open One UI 3 beta for Galaxy S20 series released

The first public One UI 3 beta version for the Galaxy S20 series was released in South Korea, Samsung’s homeland. S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra owners can participate in this testing process through the Samsung Members app. However, it is stated that the number of users who can participate in beta testing is limited.

Participants in the beta test will be able to benefit from the innovations brought by Android 11 along with the possibilities of One UI 3. One UI 3 touching every corner of the software; It offers everything from the Always On display to the web browser, from the innovations in DeX to accessibility features.

However, the list of problems currently detected in the One UI 3 beta version is quite long. Samsung wants users participating in the beta test to notify itself of the problems they have seen and the solutions to these problems.

Some apps are not supported in the One UI 3 beta. This requires waiting for the stable version of the interface to be released. Users can exit the beta test and revert back to the current stable version if they wish.

In a statement from Samsung, it is stated that it is not easy to say anything about when the One UI 3 update will take its final shape. Before the update is completed, it is necessary to check the suitability of many applications.

Galaxy S20 series device owners in the US and Europe are expected to participate in the Android 11 and One UI 3 beta test soon. It is stated that a period of about two weeks is needed for this.



